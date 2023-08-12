Authorities said a second Dubuque County man has been arrested after fleeing the scene of an crash that left a man seriously injured last month.

Tyler A. Thole, 20, of Dyersville, was arrested at 9:31 p.m. Friday at his residence on a warrant charging failure to assist resulting in a person suffering serious bodily injury -- a misdemeanor -- as well as possession or purchase of alcohol by someone under the age of 21 and failure to wear a seatbelt. 

Recommended for you