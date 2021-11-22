POTOSI, Wis. -- Authorities said a Dubuque man forced his way into a Grant County residence and shot a woman inside before killing himself last week.
The Grant County Sheriff's Department released more information this afternoon about Friday's shooting, including the names of those involved and an update on the victim.
Aaron Osthoff, 47, of Dubuque, died at the scene, according to the sheriff's department. It reported that the woman whom he shot, Megan Breuer, 37, of Potosi, was in stable condition as of this afternoon.
Authorities previously reported that a 911 call was received at about 3:30 a.m. Friday from the North Main Street area of Potosi.
“It was an open line at the time of the call, and the dispatcher could hear voices that sounded like an argument of some type was occurring,” the release states.
Deputies were dispatched to North Main Street north of its intersection with Grant County U.
“Deputies on scene checked several residences until they narrowed it down to one,” the release states. “As they were standing outside the residence (at 131 N. Main St.) listening for any disturbance, they heard a gunshot and a woman’s scream, and another gunshot followed shortly after.”
Deputies entered the residence to find both Osthoff and Breuer shot. Osthoff was dead, while Breuer was taken by ambulance to Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster and later airlifted to University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics in Madison.
Authorities said today that their investigation had determined that Breuer was at her residence when Osthoff arrived and forced his way inside, prompting Breuer to call 911. Osthoff shot Breuer "in the neck/head area" before shooting himself.
"Breuer and Osthoff were known to each other, and the extent of their relationship is still being determined," states today's press release.
It notes that the sheriff's department continues to investigate the shooting with assistance from the Wisconsin Crime Lab.