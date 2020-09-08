In the midst of a global pandemic and economic recession, local rental housing markets are weathering a series of changes that are impacting landlords and renters alike.
City of Dubuque Housing Director Alexis Steger acknowledged that an ongoing economic downturn could increase the severity of the city’s affordable housing shortage.
Steger said the most recent local data suggested that just under 50% of renters in Dubuque were “cost-burdened,” meaning they spent more than 30% of their income on rent and utilities.
“That was before COVID,” Steger explained. “And now that so many are experiencing a reduction in hours (at their jobs), we expect that more people will end up falling into that cost-burdened category.”
An action taken last week by the Centers For Disease Control might have saved many renters from a far worse fate, however.
Citing public health concerns, the CDC paused many evictions throughout the remainder of the year. Officials noted that evictions cause people to move around and share housing, which can increase the spread of COVID-19.
Steger noted that the vast majority of eviction restrictions had been lifted in late July. Many landlords that did not receive payment during the month of August were poised to set the eviction process in motion in early September.
“We were right on the cusp of seeing a lot of evictions coming to court,” Steger said.
Steger noted that renters can still be evicted for other reasons, such as creating a safety hazard. But those facing a COVID-related financial loss can’t be forced out of rental properties.
While the CDC ruling is a welcome development for renters, it could spell trouble for landlords, who rely on monthly rent to pay their mortgage and taxes.
“This will definitely hurt the landlords,” said Steger. “They will basically have to front the money they do not get (from renters).”
DOWNTOWN DEMAND STAYS STRONG
Mary Gronen, vice president at Gronen in Dubuque, said COVID-19 has slowed the movement of renters from one property to another.
“We are experiencing less turnover than what we typically do, and I think that is because of the pandemic,” she said. “People right now are staying put. Everyone is dealing with a lot of uncertainty and, when it comes to their living situation, people want to maintain that consistency.”
Gronen agreed that there is a need for more affordable housing in Dubuque.
She noted that Gronen has waiting lists at multiple properties, which contain a mix of market-rate and affordable housing units.
Recent ebbs and flows have in the local economy have increased interest in downtown living, according to Gronen.
IBM’s plan to depart Dubuque this fall — leading to the elimination of nearly 250 jobs — led some to speculate on whether there would be a surplus of downtown units.
However, recent growth at companies including Heartland Financial and Cottingham & Butler has actually grown the number of downtown workers. Moreover, the upcoming opening of the new Dupaco Community Credit Union operations center in the Millwork District will bring even more workers downtown.
“There are a lot of folks living on the West side right now who see what is happening downtown and it’s attractive to them,” Gronen said.
DIFFERING MARKETS
Not all rental markets are created equal.
Joe Carroll, community development director for the City of Platteville, said the rental market there has not been immune to the impacts of the pandemic. That being said, he believes the prevailing factor in Platteville is the university.
“Their enrollment has been declining a little bit in recent years and, because of that, we had already started to see an increase in the vacancy rates for rental housing,” Carroll said.
Carroll believes the pandemic could accelerate this trend, compelling more students to live off campus and take classes remotely.
This, in turn, could convince landlords to alter price points or exit the rental market altogether.
“In many of the older homes that could use a little work, the landlords are dropping the rent to get somebody in there,” Carroll said. “We’ve also seen a number of rental properties being sold and turned into owner-occupied properties.”