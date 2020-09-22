ELKADER, Iowa -- Authorities today confirmed that a Clayton County Jail inmate died almost two weeks ago.
Laura A. Johnson, 51, of Olin, attempted suicide on Sept. 9 and died the following day, according to county Jail Administrator Chad Werger.
He said he issued a press release about the death today in response to media inquiries.
Werger did not offer any additional details.
“We have been told we can’t release information,” he said.
The release states that Johnson was being held in Clayton County Jail on behalf of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department.
Online court documents state that Johnson was arrested Sept. 4 on a warrant charging failure to appear in court for a sentencing hearing. Johnson had pleaded guilty in August to charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and fifth-degree theft.
Clayton County Medical Examiner Dr. Craig B. Thompson did not return a call for comment on the death.