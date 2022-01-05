The Dubuque County Watershed program will hold a free series of monthly discussion events about various agricultural topics.

Each event begins at 6:30 p.m.

Upcoming dates, topics and venues include:

  • Tuesday, Jan. 11, “Converting Acres to Organic: Roadblocks and Surviving Transition,” The Barn, 5090 Sherrill Road, Sherrill, Iowa.
  • Feb. 8, “Small Grains: Production, Marketing, and your Bottom Line,” VFW Canteen Club, 2045 Main St., New Vienna, Iowa.
  • March 8, “Soil Biology: Nutrient Cycling and Alternative Fertilizers,” Fillmore Bar & Grill, 21976 Fillmore Road, Cascade, Iowa.
  • April 5, “Recreation in the Watershed: Connecting Outdoor Activities and Watershed Programs,” Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa.

