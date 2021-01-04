Question: There’s a building being constructed just off the Southwest Arterial, near the eastern end. What will it be used for?
Answer: The Iowa Department of Transportation is constructing a new maintenance garage at this location, 9491 Olde Davenport Road.
Plans for the new Dubuque maintenance facility, which will replace the existing maintenance garage at 11000 U.S. 61 near Key West, have been in the works for several years,, according to DOT facilities project manager Steve Trost. The location was selected so the DOT still has easy access to the highway systems, he said.
From land acquisition to construction costs, the project will total $10 million in state appropriated funds. Construction on the 35,000 square-feet facility began in late spring and is currently targeted to be complete in April.
The current DOT maintenance garage was built in the 1940s, Trost said. Equipment has clearly evolved since then, he said, as technology, safety measures and even scope of work done by the DOT has advanced.
“The trucks and equipment are quite a bit larger than the trucks from years ago, so that was probably one of the primary reasons that made us take a closer look at replacing the garage,” Trost said. “The current facility has lived a long life and served us well, but vehicles and equipment have changed, obviously, since World War II.”
The smaller size of the current garage and increase in the size of equipment has raised some safety concerns in recent years, Trost said. Due to functional space inefficiency, he said equipment parts couldn’t be changed out in a safe manner inside the building. The smaller building also couldn’t house longer vehicles, he said.
The new building will allow more space for vehicles to turn out of the garage, he added, as a lack of room at the current location has resulted in accidents over the years. The new facility will also be more energy efficient.
A main maintenance garage, wash bays and a brine production area will all be included in the new facility, Trost said. A mechanic shop will include space for three vehicles and a welding area, and 20 vehicles will be able to fit in main storage bays. Two storage hoops, one for salt and one for a salt and sand mixture, will also be on site.