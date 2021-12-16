PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The adult charges against a teen accused of trying to kill a man in a Platteville parking lot have been dismissed.
Marcus L. Bateman, 16, previously faced charges in Grant County Circuit Court of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless injury. He allegedly stabbed a man in the parking lot of Walmart on Feb. 26.
The charges recently were dismissed on a motion by the prosecution.
“The matter was addressed in a different confidential proceeding, so the criminal case was dismissed,” said County District Attorney Lisa Riniker in an email to the Telegraph Herald.
Court records indicate that a reverse waiver hearing was held in Bateman’s case, which would have discussed moving the case to juvenile court.
Court documents state that Bateman said he went to the parking lot on Feb. 26 to buy $610 worth of shoes and clothing from a man and that he was going to sell about 19.5 grams of marijuana. When the man’s vehicle arrived, Bateman walked to it and tried to open the back door, but it was tied shut.
Bateman reported that a passenger got out of the vehicle and threw him to the ground. Two others who had been in the vehicle helped take his money, and Bateman was kicked in the face multiple times.
Documents state that Bateman “didn’t know what he was supposed to do. He was scared, so he stabbed the individual.”
Authorities did not release the name of the man who was stabbed. He was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville, then transferred to a Madison hospital for treatment of wounds to his chest and upper leg.
Two witnesses reported seeing a fight in the parking lot, though they both said it involved three people. Neither reported seeing someone get stabbed.
Police reported finding a hunting knife near where Bateman said he threw it near Mound View Park.