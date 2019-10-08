A Platteville technology company is one of eight Wisconsin companies to be accepted into Small Business Innovation Research Advance program, administered by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.
Photonic Cleaning Technologies LLC has developed a strip-coat cleaning system that removes dust, fingerprints, residues and contaminants from precision surfaces such as glass lenses.
The company is eligible to receive up to $100,000 for commercialization activities such as market research, customer validation and intellectual property work.
The final award amount is contingent on the company’s acquisition of matching grant dollars.
The company was founded by University of Wisconsin-Platteville chemistry professor James Hamilton.