A northwest Illinois volunteer firefighter died last week after returning home from a medical call.
Leo W. Werner, 67, was a captain in the Scales Mound Fire Protection District.
He had responded to a medical call for service around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9. Shortly after returning home, Werner suffered from an apparent heart attack, according to Scales Mound Fire chief Carl Winter.
“He responded as a first responder,” Winter said. “Then, he was home about a half hour when (Werner’s family) called 911.”
Lt. Jeff Williams, of the Scales Mound department, worked with Werner about 17 years.
“If Hallmark could make a card showing an All-American family — that was Leo and the Werner family,” Williams said. “Leo grew up on a farm, played sports in high school, went straight into the military, and as soon as he got home, he joined his local volunteer fire department. He didn’t have to — he had already served his country.”
Ron Duerr has volunteered about 16 years for the fire department. He said Werner “was the type of person who would do anything for you.”
“He would explain things to you if you didn’t understand something — he was really good with the younger guys (in the department),” Duerr said.
A post on the Scales Mound fire department’s Facebook page states that the fire department and emergency medical services personnel from Galena and Elizabeth responded to Werner’s residence. Werner died at 12:02 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Midwest Medical Center in Galena, according to the post.
“He was willing to give his all, you might say,” Winter said of Werner. “He was willing to be involved.”
Werner was in his 46th year on the fire department.
“I’ve known him for 47 years,” Winter said. “We got on the fire department about the same time.”
Werner has two sons on the department. Capt. Brad Werner joined in 1997 and firefighter Adam Werner in 2005, according to the department’s roster.
“He was still a bus driver (for Scales Mound Community Unit School District),” Winter said.
Werner was born June 19, 1953, in Hazel Green, Wis., according to his obituary. He graduated from Scales Mound High School in 1971, and served in the U.S. Army from 1972 to 1974.
Werner worked at Kelly-Springfield Tire Co. in Freeport for 30 years before retiring.
“He was well-known in the community,” said Ruth Foley, of Scales Mound.
Ruth Foley is an emergency medical technician for Galena Ambulance who worked with Werner for 30 years.
“He always made sure that whatever we needed, we got,” Foley said. “He was always there for us.”
Williams said Leo Werner loved the Scales Mound community.
“If you saw Leo, we was either wearing one of two T-shirts — a Scales Mound fire department shirt or a Scales Mound (High School) Hornets shirt,” Williams said.
Williams is planning a public graveside service Tuesday, Dec. 15, in Scales Mound, and he expects a large crowd.
“The problem I have now is where am I going to park all of these cars (of mourners),” he said. “I have five or six contingency plans to make sure everything goes right. Leo deserves every bit of it.”