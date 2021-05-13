GALENA, Ill. — Galena officials are holding off on a proposal to allow street artists and musicians to start performing downtown again.
Galena City Council members voted, 7-0, this week to maintain a moratorium on approving street performance permits that has been in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Street performers are historically common in downtown Galena, which sees a high volume of tourists, but performers must receive a permit from the city. The City Council voted to stop granting permits at the start of the pandemic to ensure the safety of both tourists and performers.
Street performer permits typically are issued in May, however, so City Administrator Mark Moran approached the council to see if members thought it was time to start allowing downtown street performances again.
“We have started getting some applications in,” he said. “I wanted to make sure that staff had an answer for what the status is for street performers right now.”
Moran suggested that if street performances were allowed, the city could place social distancing decals on sidewalks to instruct tourists to give performers space.
However, City Council members agreed that allowing downtown street performers could still pose a health risk.
“We just thought it would be very difficult to maintain social distancing while allowing them to perform,” Council Member Pam Bernstein said. “It made more sense for us to err on the side of caution.”
Council members instructed Moran to bring back the proposal after Illinois moves to Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois plan, in which many state-imposed restrictions on outdoor spectator events will be lifted.
City Council Member Marc McCoy said he believes Gov. J.B. Pritzker could move Illinois into Phase 5 as soon as mid-June.
“We’re real optimistic that they won’t have to wait too long,” McCoy said. “Right now, we’re just trying to stay on the safe side.”
Moran said that in previous years, the city would receive 10 to 20 applications for street performance permits. So far this year, the city has received three.
Ardy Michaels, a local guitarist and singer who has been performing on the streets of Galena for 25 years, said he believes outdoor performances should be allowed.
“Right now, with outdoor dining and everything else, it’s an ideal opportunity to perform outside,” Michaels said. “There are ways of doing it where we can stay distanced and keep everyone safe.”