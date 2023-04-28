Today, Q Showroom, Q Casino and Hotel, 1855 Greyhound Park Road
8 p.m. The 1980s rock tribute band features tributes to Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Def Leppard and more. Must be 21 and over to attend. Standing-room only. Admission: Free. More information: qcasinoandhotel.com.
Julien Dubuque International Film Festival
Today through Sunday, various Dubuque locations
The 12th annual independent film festival doesn’t just feature screenings. Artists involved with the films will give workshops and panels throughout the weekend. Film tickets: $12 per person, $6 for children and students with ID. Tickets available at: julienfilmfest.com/tickets. More information: julienfilmfest.com.
The Magic of Elton John & The Music of Billy Joel: Starring Captain Fantastic & 52nd Street
Saturday, Mississippi Moon Bar, 301 Bell St.
8 p.m. Elton John and Billy Joel tribute artists, Captain Fantastic and 52nd Street, perform the artists’ greatest hits. Admission: $20-$30, plus taxes and convenience fees. Tickets available at: bit.ly/3Lh6BTi. More information: moonbarrocks.com/events.
Grant’s Home Front Re-enactment & EncampmentSaturday through Sunday, Depot Park, 91 Bouthillier St., Galena, Ill.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The living history re-enactment will include a “Sanitary Fair,” a medical demonstration, military drills and more. Battle re-enactments will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $5 per person ages 12 and over, free for ages 11 and under. More information: bit.ly/3n5LTho.
SheShed Fest
Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shop over 100 local artists, makers, crafters, bakers and more. General admission: $5 per person, sold at the door. VIP advance tickets: $15 per person, available at bit.ly/3LD1u1p. More information: bit.ly/448Bbai.
