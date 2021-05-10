A Dubuque felon who sold drugs near a city park and possessed stolen firearms was sentenced today to eight years in prison.
Jordan D. Ness, 29, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after previously pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon.
He must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Authorities executed search warrants in August 2016 at the home shared by Ness, his twin brother, his father and others.
"In Ness’s basement bedroom, officers found large quantities of marijuana," states a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District of Iowa. "Just outside of the bedroom, officers discovered a loaded pistol on a shelf. Officers also located a locked cabinet nearby that contained multiple guns and magazines, including a gun stolen in a burglary in Wisconsin, a semi-automatic rifle with an obliterated serial number and two 25-round, high-capacity magazines."
The release states that Ness has a long criminal history, including 10 convictions in 10 years, and that his home was near a Dubuque park.
The release also notes that his father, Neil G. Ness, was sentenced in March 2019 to three years and one month in federal prison "after law enforcement officers found an unregistered, short-barrel shotgun in another locked cabinet" near his bedroom. Jordan's twin, Jacob D. Ness, 39, who is also a felon, was sentenced in January 2021 to five years of probation for having an unloaded rifle in his bedroom.