Tri-state drivers irritated by their neighbors’ conduct behind the wheel now have some data to back up their frustration — Iowa drivers are the worst in the nation, according to a study by an insurance comparison site.
Online insurance comparison tool QuoteWizard reported analyzing more than 2 million insurance quotes to evaluate drivers in each state based on crashes, speeding tickets, instances of driving while under the influence and citations.
In 2021, Iowans ranked worst in the country when those factors were combined. Iowa had the 12th-highest number of crashes, sixth-highest number of OWIs, fifth-highest number of speeding tickets and second-highest number of citations.
When asked about the study, Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said that while safety on the roads is always a concern, his office isn’t currently seeing citation levels that are cause for alarm.
“I don’t feel that we cite or arrest people at a higher or lower rate than any other area,” he said.
Wisconsin came in as the 10th-worst driving state.
In contrast, Illinois ranked as the fifth-best driving state in the nation.
Paul Haverland, insurance agent with New Eagle Insurance Agency in Dubuque, hasn’t noticed a substantial increase in the number of car insurance claims locally.
However, he said auto insurance rates are rising. This is partially due to inflation, but he also has heard from carrier representatives that increasingly frequent crashes could be driving up insurance costs.
“More people are having accidents, apparently,” he said. “I think for a while there, with the pandemic, we weren’t driving around a lot.”
He cited inattentive driving as a leading factor in local crashes, as well as deer collisions, particularly in the fall.
EXCESSIVE SPEEDS
According to the QuoteWizard study, Wisconsin issued the second-highest number of speeding tickets in the country in 2021.
Grant County (Wis.) Sheriff Nate Dreckman said that of all the traffic citations his team writes, speeding tickets top the list “by a long shot.”
Over the past four years, the sheriff’s department has issued an average of 383 speeding tickets per year. As a point of comparison, the office recorded 129 OWIs in 2020.
“We get quite a bit of complaints of speeding on various roads throughout the county, especially during construction season,” he said.
Speeding is also the most common citation issued by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, according to Kennedy. Although many factors can lead to a speeding violation, he believes the high number of open, multi-lane roadways in rural Dubuque County plays a key role.
“When you have that much open road in front of you, people have a tendency to exceed the speed limit,” he said.
Both Dreckman and Kennedy stressed that the consequences of speeding can be much more than a ticket.
“Speed kills,” Kennedy said. “In many fatality accidents that we have, speed is often a factor. Cars are meant to protect people in accidents up to certain speeds, but a car is not specifically designed to save your life in a 100-mph accident.”
ADDRESSING THE ISSUE
Insurance companies and law enforcement aren’t the only ones carefully tracking trends in driving violations.
Susie Quinn, owner of local driver’s education program Dubuque Driving Academy, said the Iowa Department of Transportation monitors citation statistics for young drivers and adjusts its curriculum accordingly each year.
For example, if intoxicated driving spikes among Iowa drivers age 14 to 25, DOT officials might mandate that the state’s driver’s education instructors increase the amount of class time dedicated to the dangers of driving under the influence.
State authorities also might review an individual driver’s education program’s curriculum if its alumni report high levels of citations for a particular issue.
“All of my students are connected to me until the age of 25,” Quinn said. “Every time when I renew my license, if I have alumni that are high in one area, my curriculum gets looked at and I’m told whether I have to tweak it.”
Young adults aren’t the only ones at fault behind the wheel. Dreckman and Kennedy emphasized that offenses such as speeding and driving while intoxicated are committed by drivers of all ages and experience levels.
But it’s vital to impart the seriousness of these issues to new drivers, Quinn said, and both parents and driver’s education instructors play a part.
“If they don’t absorb the material we’re telling them, it’s a life-or-death situation, so it really needs to be a community effort,” she said.