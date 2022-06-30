When Pedro Crispin, originally from Mexico, arrived in Dubuque in 2014, he wanted to improve his English but worried he would be unable to find a class that would fit his work schedule.
At Dubuque’s Presentation Lantern Center, however, he found volunteer tutors with flexible schedules who helped him not only increase his confidence with English, but also pass his U.S. citizenship test in September 2019.
“It doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from. They welcome everyone with a smile on their face and such big hearts,” Crispin said.
On Wednesday night, he and his family attended a picnic hosted by Presentation Lantern Center at Eagle Point Park. The event celebrated the center’s 20th anniversary and its 100th student who passed the U.S. citizenship test, while also honoring the center’s volunteers.
More than 1,000 individuals have served as tutors over the past two decades, according to Executive Director Megan Ruiz.
Presentation Lantern Center was founded by the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary in November 2002. Ruiz said the center was, in part, a response to a call from Pope John Paul II for Catholics to “welcome the stranger” in the face of conflicts, natural disasters and humanitarian crises that created waves of refugees in the 1990s.
“(The sisters) found that this was a niche that was missing locally,” she said. “There was nowhere adult immigrants could go and get free language learning support to help improve their English. There was nowhere they could go to study for the citizenship test, or even just a place to serve as a welcome center or guidepost.”
Originally housed in the rectory of the former Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, the center had several homes before settling in the Schmid Innovation Center in 2014.
Since 2002, the center has served more than 1,400 adult students from 74 countries, along with at least 100 children who have visited the center with their parents, Ruiz said.
Current Presentation Lantern Center students hail from countries such as Panama, Pakistan, Morocco and the Marshall Islands.
“We help people who have, oftentimes, lost everything,” Ruiz said. “There are quite a few refugees who come here because of war or trauma or flood … and they have to start over from scratch, as if they’re in high school again, even though they’re an established professional like a teacher, a lawyer or a doctor in their home country.”
Learners at Presentation Lantern Center are paired with a mentor to study English and learn practical life skills, such as applying for jobs and loans and finding a day care provider or doctor. Ruiz said about 90% of the center’s students seek to improve their English skills, while the remaining 10% receive help studying for their U.S. citizenship test.
The latest Presentation Lantern Center student to pass his citizenship test — and the 100th to do so — is Diego Velasco. He is originally from Guatemala and now lives in Dubuque with his wife, Becky Velasco, and their three children.
Diego studied for six months to prepare for the test, which he passed on May 25.
“I studied all of the civics questions and prepared for my personal questions as well,” he said. “At the Lantern Center, they gave me a book to help study.”
Both he and Becky said they are grateful that Diego is now a U.S. citizen.
“I don’t have to worry anymore about, ‘What if this happens or that happens.’ He can just be here, with us,” Becky said. “A lot changes between having a green card and being here legally as a citizen.”
Farhad Sharivar is originally from Iran and has been attending Presentation Lantern Center for six years.
For part of that time, he has worked with tutor Chris Chapin-Tilton, of Dubuque. Sharivar practiced interviewing skills and worked on filling out resumes. He now has been employed at Hormel for eight months.
“I love meeting people from other countries and learning about their cultures,” Chapin-Tilton said, noting that Sharivar has introduced her to Iranian cooking. “It’s also a very rewarding feeling to help people to get acclimated to the language and culture here.”
As Presentation Lantern Center enters its third decade, Ruiz said officials hope to expand the center’s staff and potentially seek a larger physical space if the need persists — and she has no doubt it will.
“As we continue to see a need for finding safe places for refugees to rebuild, whether that’s from Ukraine and Afghanistan or other conflicts that are still ongoing in Syria, Yemen and other places, there will continue to be a need for our services, and it will likely grow,” she said.
