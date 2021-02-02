DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Dyersville Police Chief Brent Schroeder recently reported that new signage at a ramp of the U.S. 20 interchange on the west side of the city has reduced the number of wrong-way drivers.
The interchange opened in November 2016 and carries Dubuque County X-49 over the highway near FarmTek.
Schroeder said that since the Iowa Department of Transportation installed the new signage, there only had been one instance of a motorist turning onto the U.S. 20 off-ramp that connects with Dubuque County X-49.
“So (the DOT) thinks they have found the solution, and they will be making it more permanent once springtime gets here,” he said.
Authorities have been working for months to address confusion at the intersection, which has led to multitudes of vehicles to get on the off-ramp.
Previously, Schroeder reported that authorities had counted 131 wrong-way drivers from May to November last year.