Three years after a record Mississippi River crest swamped downtown Dubuque, city leaders launched a project to safeguard against another disaster.
Officials broke ground on the John C. Culver Floodwall 55 years ago this week.
Proclaimed as the beginning of Dubuque’s “final victory” over the flood-prone river, the floodwall marked the largest federal infrastructure project in the city since the construction of Lock and Dam No. 11 in the 1930s. The project would cost nearly $13 million and be completed five years later, in August 1973.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the groundbreaking in its June 16, 1968, edition.
Four shovelfuls of dirt heaved with surprising vigor by a mayor, a congressman, a senator and a brigadier general Saturday morning marked the beginning of Dubuque's final victory over the flood-prone Mississippi River.
The occasion was the groundbreaking ceremony at Hawthorne and Front streets for the long-awaited Dubuque floodwall project.
Hefting the gold-painted spades were Mayor Sylvester McCauley, U.S. Rep. John Culver, U.S. Sen. Jack Miller and Brig. Gen. Robert M. Tarbox, commander of the North Central Division of the Army Corps of Engineers.
But hand-shoveling is a hopelessly slow and outdated way to move dirt. So, to symbolize modern methods, an endloader and a bulldozer donated for the occasion by John Deere Dubuque Tractor Works then leveled the dirt pile to nothing in seconds.
A crowd of about 500 Dubuquers cheered as the four shovelers worked to the tune of "Old Man River" played by the Dubuque Community Band.
It was a day of happiness -- and relief -- for them and the two dozen guests of honor who watched the symbolic start of a project that was 11 years in the making.
And it was a day of speechmaking for some of the men who worked hardest to see the wall become a reality, including U.S. Rep. Culver, the Second District Democrat whom Mayor McCauley praised as "the man who would not give up" when the floodwall appropriation appeared headed for trouble in Congress two years ago.
"Dubuque is no longer an unknown city with an unpronounceable name," Culver said. "It is recognized as one of the leading cities in Iowa and the Upper Midwest -- as a city of dynamic movement and progress, not a place inhabited by little old ladies in tennis shoes."
