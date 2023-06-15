19680615FloodwallGroundbreaking.jpg
Buy Now

Dubuque's long-awaited floodwall project began in June of 1968 with a groundbreaking ceremony at Hawthorne Street. Speaking and turning the first shovelfuls of dirt were Mayor Sylvester McCauley, U.S. Rep. John Culver, U.S. Senator Jack Miller and Brig. Gen. Robert M. Tarbox, commander of the North Central Division of the Army Corps of Engineers. The Dubuque Community Band and the American Legion Drum and Bugle Corps provided music.

 Telegraph Herald file

Three years after a record Mississippi River crest swamped downtown Dubuque, city leaders launched a project to safeguard against another disaster.

Officials broke ground on the John C. Culver Floodwall 55 years ago this week.