PEOSTA, Iowa — Despite concerns expressed by residents, officials said the safety history of two U.S. 20 intersections in Peosta does not warrant spending millions of dollars to improve them.
For drivers on Thunder Hills Road to turn east toward Dubuque, they have to cross the westbound lanes of U.S. 20 and sit in a median until traffic clears for them to enter the eastbound lanes. When westbound on the highway returning to Thunder Hills Road, residents said the exit lane is too short and they worry about being rear-ended as they slow down.
Motorists have complained of a similar problem at the highway’s intersection with Cox Springs Road.
However, government officials and transportation experts have indicated these intersections won’t be seeing high-priced upgrades any time soon.
“In the (Iowa Department of Transportation)’s eyes, we don’t have the crash data for them to put it in the five-year plan,” said Peosta City Administrator Whitney Baethke, referring to the state’s highway transportation plan. “Dyersville had some fatalities there, and unfortunately, that’s what made their interchange successful.”
A $10 million interchange opened on the west side of Dyersville in November 2016, eliminating a dangerous, at-grade intersection of the highway and Seventh Street Southwest. The project had moved to the top of the DOT’s priority list after the intersection had five fatal crashes from 2005 to 2013.
“We had the second- or third-most deadly intersection in the state of Iowa,” said Dyersville Mayor Jim Heavens.
ADDRESSING CONCERNS
DOT Transportation Planner Sam Shea said the Peosta intersections have not had enough crashes to justify a project as pricey as adding a diamond interchange.
The creation of such an interchange at U.S. 20 and Swiss Valley Road outside of Dubuque has a $38 million price tag.
Safety concerns regarding intersections in the area helped spur that project, and in conjunction with the construction of the Southwest Arterial, all at-grade intersections will be closed from Old Highway Road in Dubuque to Cottingham Road — the next road to the east of Thunder Hills Road.
DOT documents show 13 crashes in the vicinity of the U.S. 20-Thunder Hills Road intersection from 2014 to 2018. A total of five injuries and no fatalities were reported from three of those wrecks.
Documents show 20 crashes were recorded near the U.S. 20-Cox Springs intersection during that same period. A total of 16 injuries were reported, including two people that were seriously injured, and no fatalities.
Shea said he is working with Dubuque County officials to improve safety near Thunder Hills Road.
“We are trying to work with the county engineer and have discussions on how to do a cost-sharing for Thunder Hills and how to rebuild the (westbound) right-turn lane to make it longer and offset it,” he said.
The county would be required to take the lead on the project and pay 45% of the costs, with the DOT covering the remaining 55%, Shea said. Cost estimates have not been established.
No specific plans have been brought to the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors. Supervisor Dave Baker said he hopes the lane extension will serve as a short-term solution but knows a longer-term fix also will need to be discussed.
“I think ideally we will have some type of an interchange, and fewer of the at-grade intersections, but a quicker safety measure we can address is adding some distance in those turning lanes,” he said.
EYEING IMPROVEMENT
Just lengthening and offsetting the exit lane at Thunder Hills Road does not address all of Peosta resident Bob Eager’s concerns.Eager and his wife, Rosemary, have lived in the Thunder Hills subdivision for 25 years. In that time, they have watched as one housing development grew into four and a golf course.
“The short-term solution is not going to solve the problem,” he said.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, said city and county officials will have to work with the Legislature to secure funding for an interchange. She noted that the DOT is working with the East Central Intergovernmental Association to complete a safety audit including the two intersections.
“We are obviously hoping that it shows that there are additional safety concerns in this area because it is the only way we are going to be able to address it,” she said.
But Bob Howard, who has lived in Thunder Hills for 33 years, is wondering how much worse the situation will have to get before something gets done.
“It has been increasing and increasing, and unfortunately, we are not seeing anything happening,” he said.