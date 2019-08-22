ASBURY, Iowa — Dubuque County Library District officials anticipate starting a “fine-free” policy Sept. 1.
Fines will not be assessed for late books and almost all other materials, but a freeze still will be placed on a patron’s account after materials are overdue at least seven days. Additionally, patrons still will be charged for any lost or damaged materials.
Fines also will accrue for the library district’s Google Chromebooks and mobile hot spots at $5 per day overdue.
Library officials previously announced their hope to start the “fine-free” policy in August, but technical difficulties with the library’s circulation and operating system delayed the launch.
The district has branches in Asbury, Epworth, Farley, Holy Cross and Peosta.
Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque and Cascade Public Library also have adopted similar policies.