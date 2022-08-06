SINSINAWA, Wis. — Toni Harris met her first Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa while attending elementary school in Denver.
In her teachers, Harris saw the lifestyle of the Dominican sisters and knew quickly it was a life she wanted to pursue. But, she had no idea what Sinsinawa Mound even was.
“Wisconsin felt like the Far East,” Harris said. “I had a limited perspective of the world.”
In 2018, Sister Toni celebrated her 50th year as a Sinsinawa Dominican sister. Now, she serves as the prioress for the congregation as it celebrates its 175th anniversary this year.
“The mission that was started here continues to be relevant to this day,” Harris said. “We are very proud to reach this milestone.”
Throughout their many decades headquartered in southwest Wisconsin, the sisters at Sinsinawa Mound have experienced a long history filled with peaks and valleys for the congregation.
In 1847, Dominican Friar Samuel Mazzuchelli founded the Sinsinawa branch of the Dominican sisters with four women and a mission of preaching and teaching the Christian Gospel.
With 800 acres, Mazzuchelli constructed the Stone Building at Sinsinawa Mound to serve as its headquarters.
As the early years passed, the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa continued to grow in number and their campus continued to expand. In 1882, the St. Clara Academy building was constructed. In 1900, a four-story convent was built.
Sister Priscilla Wood, director of the Office of Arts and Cultural Heritage at Sinsinawa Mound, said sisters from the congregation spread out across the United States and into other countries to carry out the mission of Dominican sisters and in turn would draw other women inspired by their pious lifestyle.
Wood herself had finished school to become a teacher in Minnesota when she first met Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa.
“I taught with them for three years and decided to see if that was the life for me,” she said. “That turned out to be the right decision.”
In 1966, membership of the Sinsinawa Dominicans peaked, with 1,983 sisters actively serving in the congregation.
However, the following decades saw the number of sisters decline throughout the world, and fewer people saw it necessary to enter a religious order to lead a life of faith.
“The Second Vatican Council had explicitly stated that everyone is called to lead a life of holiness,” Harris said. “Before that, choosing a holy life was to be a sister or a priest, but then it was clearly stated that everyone has that same responsibility to be a follower of Jesus.”
The decline in the number of sisters continued into the 21st century. Today, a little fewer than 300 Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa remain, and the congregation now is looking to sell about 425,000 square feet of building space, including the Rotunda Building, St. Clara Convent and Siena Complex, to ensure the future of the congregation.
“We can’t continue to use all of these buildings,” Harris said. “What we’re hoping is, we might find a partner that can take responsibility for the buildings that we don’t need anymore.”
However, Harris stressed that the mission of the Sinsinawa Dominican sisters remains strong to this day.
Sinsinawa Mound still hosts a number of local arts and cultural events, runs a collaborative farming program, sells baked goods and continues to preach the Gospel. Sisters also continue to serve in 15 states and in Bolivia and Trinidad and Tobago, Harris said.
More importantly, new sisters continue to join the congregation, including one who will take her first vows this weekend. Wood said it is through them that the mission of the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa will continue to live.
“There are always people searching for what this life has to offer,” she said. “We know that things are changing, but we are willing to embrace that.”
