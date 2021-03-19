February sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Ede T. Casciaro, 36; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; Sept. 22; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Ubaldo Echeverria, 20; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; Oct. 2; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Jonathan P. Hull, 37; domestic assault impeding airflow; July 2; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Blanch Lumpkins Sr., 29; assault causing injury; Jan. 10; 90 days in jail and $430 fine.
- Tyler M. Schmitt, 27; domestic assault; Nov. 1; deferred judgment, one year of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Cortez J. Bryant, 37; domestic assault-third or subsequent offense; Jan. 9, 2020; five-year suspended jail sentence, five years of probation, $750 suspended fine, DNA requirement, one year at a residential facility and batterer program.
- Terrance L.M. Collins, 19; domestic assault causing injury; Nov. 7; deferred judgment, one year of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Ciane C. Dominguez, 20; third-degree burglary; Dec. 9, 2019; deferred judgment, five years of probation, civil penalty and DNA requirement.
- Kristian J. Donnell, 44; second-degree theft; Dec. 5, 2017; five-year suspended jail sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.
- Zachary P. Fortin, 20; third-degree burglary and violation of probation; April 18, 2018, and June 15, 2020; five-year sentence and $750 fine.
- Celeste N. Gavin, 32; possession of a controlled substance; Nov. 29, 2019; 45-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Celeste N. Gavin, 32; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; Sept. 27; 45-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Gary J. Hayes, 51; forgery; Oct. 17, 2014; five-year suspended jail sentence, five years of probation, $1,000 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Joshua J. Jerde, 37; third-degree criminal mischief; Dec. 17; two year jail sentence, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Brian T. Lee, 28; eluding, driving while barred and operating while under the influence; Sept. 30; 120-day jail sentence, seven-year suspended prison sentence, $3,130 fine and DNA requirement.
- Bailey A. Orr, 20; assault; Oct. 24; deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
- Micaiah A. Skipper, 22; assault; June 4; deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
- Corderol J.L. Stilson, 27; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Oct. 30; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Derrick D. Trawick, 38; assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and assault causing injury; June 5 and 9; three-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $940 fine, with $315 suspended, DNA requirement, civil penalty, additional sentence-sex offender 10 years and sex offender program.
- Darmesha R. Trawick, 23; assault; May 23; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Michael H. Vandermillen II, 27; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense and violation of probation; Oct. 14, 2018, and Sept. 25, 2020; 10-year prison sentence and $1,000 fine.
- Michael H. Vandermillen II, 27; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense and violation of probation; July 16, 2018, and Sept. 25, 2020; five-year prison sentence and $750 fine.
- Stephen D. Whitemon, 36; domestic assault-second offense; Nov. 21, 2019; two-year suspended prison sentence, two-day jail sentence, two years of probation, $625 fine and DNA requirement.
- Darion D. Wynn, 18; third-degree burglary; Aug. 13; deferred judgment, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Jacque L. Zirtzman, 64; third-degree theft; Nov. 18, 2019; deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
- Robert A. Julson, 37; two counts of possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; July 14, 2017; five-year prison sentence, $750 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Joshua J. Walker, 40; two counts of second-offense domestic assault and assault impeding airflow; Oct. 31; two-year suspended prison sentence, two-day jail sentence, $855 suspended fine, two years of probation, one year at a residential facility, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- James Bell III, 33; domestic assault; Oct. 5, 2019; two-day jail sentence and batterer program.
- Armund E. Bolton, 25; two counts of lascivious acts with a child and violation of probation; July 12, 2010, July 12, 2015, and July 13, 2020; five-year prison sentence.
- Armund E. Bolton, 25; second-degree harassment; March 29; 365-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- William D. Carpenter, 20; assault; Oct. 10; 30-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $105 fine.
- Baruch Y. Carroll Jr., 25; forgery, criminal gang participation and violation of probation; June 28, 2015, Jan. 17, 2016, and June 18, 2019; five-year prison sentence.
- Baruch Y. Carroll Jr., 25; domestic assault; June 7, 2019; 30-day jail sentence and batterer program.
- Victoria K. Conrad, 50; first-degree theft and three counts of forgery; Sept. 16, 2019; 10-year prison sentence, $3,250 fine and DNA requirement.
- Jeffrey B. Ellis, 59; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Sept. 10; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Joseph S. Feddersen, 39; third-degree theft; June 27; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $855 fine and DNA requirement.
- Quivadas Q. L. Gaines, 30; third-degree theft; Dec. 24, 2018; 60-day jail sentence, $625 fine and DNA requirement.
- Lindsey R. Harrison, 27; child endangerment; July 11; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Cory M. Henderson, 40; domestic assault-display or use weapon; April 12, 2019; two-year suspended prison sentence, two-day jail sentence, two years of probation, $625 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Cory M. Henderson, 40; stalking, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree harassment and third-degree theft; May 14, 2020, Sept. 14, 2019, May 17, 2020 and Jan. 31, 2020; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $625 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Cory M. Henderson, 40; third-degree criminal mischief; April 24, 2019; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $625 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Tashelle S. Jarrett, 29; two counts of forgery and violation of probation; June 19, 2020, and March 20, 2017; five-year prison sentence.
- Franly T. Kobin, 29; domestic assault; Dec. 4; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, one year of probation, $105 fine and batterer program.
- Brett M. Kratz, 29; second-degree harassment; 360-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $430 suspended fine.
- Christian M. Laugesen, 29; possession of a controlled substance; Nov. 8; 365-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Christian M. Laugesen, 29; third-degree burglary; March 22; five-year prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Christian M. Laugesen, 29; first-degree theft and assault while participating in a felony; Aug. 1; 10-year prison sentence, $1,000 fine, $750 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Christian M. Laugesen, 29; assault; April 3; 30-day jail sentence.
- Kohlvidas B. Lee, 32; domestic assault-third or subsequent offense; July 1; 15-year suspended prison sentence, one year at a residential facility, five years of probation, $750 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Kohlvidas B. Lee, 32; third-degree burglary; July 18; 15-year suspended prison sentence, one year at a residential facility, five years of probation, $750 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Samuel R. Loney, 20; third-degree sexual abuse; May 21; deferred judgment, five years of probation, civil penalty, DNA requirement and sex offender registry.
- Michael C.A. Mann, 32; two counts of possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Jan. 4; 45-day jail sentence, $855 fine and DNA requirement.
- Nancy J. Meisenburg, 30; assault causing injury and possession of a controlled substance; Aug. 27; 180-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $430 fine.
- Xuan V. Nguyen, 53; assault; Oct. 7; $200 fine.
- Ryan M. Ohnesorge, 37; assault; Jan 12; $105 fine.
- Malik J. Patterson, 22; second-degree theft; Sept. 4, 2019; 180-day jail sentence.
- Raji Pearson, 37; domestic assault causing injury; Jan. 29; 365-day jail sentence, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Raji Pearson, 37; three counts of first-degree harassment and violation of probation; Oct. 3 and Feb. 9; two-year prison sentence.
- Raji Pearson, 37; assault causing injury and violation of probation; Nov. 16 and Feb. 9; 365-day jail sentence.
- Ashley R. Petrousek, 32; child endangerment; July 6; deferred judgment, civil penalty and two years of probation.
- Austin J. Plumley, 22; domestic assault causing injury; July 3; 182-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, $315 fine, one year of probation and batterer program.
- Michael E. Pulley III, 26; domestic assault causing injury; Nov. 26; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Tobias C. Sarazin, 33; second-offense domestic assault and violation of a no-contact order; Aug. 24, 2019, and Aug. 27, 2019; 45-day jail sentence, $625 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Tobias C. Sarazin, 33; second-degree harassment; Nov. 23, 2019; 45-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Joshua D. Schilling, 31; child endangerment; Sept. 30; deferred judgment, two years or probation and civil penalty.
- Terry J. Sproule Jr., 31; third-degree theft and violation of probation; Feb. 3, 2020, and Jan 20; two-year prison sentence imposed and $625 fine.
- Jacob J. Werner, 35; possession of a controlled substance; Nov. 2; 20-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Adam J. Gross, 33; third-degree criminal mischief; Sept. 25; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.