PEOSTA, Iowa — Northeast Iowa Community College officials have expanded their tuition-free certificate initiative to continue combating workforce shortages.
NICC now is offering short-term certificates without asking students to pay tuition in the areas of advanced manufacturing, child care, transportation, culinary foundations and construction.
“These are all for entry-level positions,” said Wendy Mihm-Herold, NICC’s vice president of business and community solutions. “Our hope is that down the road, they continue on with their education.”
The initiative kicked off in December with officials offering multiple health-care-related certificates free of tuition. Since then, 119 new students have enrolled in the certified nurse aid program, 30 in the pharmacy technician program and five in the phlebotomy technician program.
“The numbers have been really great,” Mihm-Herold said. “There’s definitely been a huge spike in enrollment.”
The idea to expand the initiative to a broader set of programs came as Greater Dubuque Development Corp. officials released their annual skills gap analysis earlier this month, she said. The analysis is conducted in partnership with NICC.
“The considerable openings were in manufacturing, child care, transportation, as well as the culinary area,” Mihm-Herold said of the analysis findings. “That’s why we said, ‘What can we do to start looking in that area?’”
Dawn Harrison, child care director for Marita Theisen Childcare Center at Steeple Square in Dubuque, said seven staff members plan to participate in the upcoming child care certificate program in March.
The program will be offered at Steeple Square, she said, and free child care services will be offered to those taking the class.
Harrison said multiple local providers have struggled with child care worker shortages, and options such as the NICC certificate program can help attract more people to the career.
“I think it’s great that we have these opportunities to give not just our staff but anyone in this industry,” she said.
Those interested in the programs can apply immediately, Mihm-Herold said. Programs start at various times in the coming weeks. The certificate programs can last anywhere from one to six months, though most are one to three months, she said.
Mihm-Herold said community partnerships were key to being able to offer tuition-free programming. Funding for the initiative comes from state dollars, private funders and the Opportunity Dubuque program, she said.
“This just doesn’t happen without collaboration and partnerships,” she said. “This is a collaborative effort to help meet some of the skilled workforce shortages.”
Information about NICC’s certificate programs is available at nicc.edu/cpc.