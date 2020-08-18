LANCASTER, Wis. -- Lancaster Public Library Foundation has been awarded $50,000, which is being used to improve the grounds outside Schreiner Memorial Library.
The funds, provided by Lancaster Community Fund, will finance the restoration of historic streetlights that surround the library and the installation of outdoor electrical outlets for use at public events, according to a press release.
The dollars already paid for a new sidewalk that connects Elm Street to the library’s new front entrance.
To donate to the foundation, send contributions to Lancaster Public Library Foundation, 113 W. Elm St., Lancaster, Wis. 53813.