GUTTENBERG, Iowa -- A business development group has released a list of goals as it evaluates economic strategies for Guttenberg.
The Community Vitality Advisory Team’s goals include providing support for existing businesses, conducting a survey to determine potential new businesses with community support, develop an incentive package for new businesses, annually meet with major employers and small businesses to share ideas, support the Schiller Street design committee, improve trail connections, coordinate beautification efforts along U.S. 52, support biking and walking initiatives, enhance parks and residential and business neighborhoods.
Contact Emily Yaddof, Community Vitality director, at 563-252-1161, ext. 214, or guttenbergcvd@gmail.com to discuss these goals and associated community projects.