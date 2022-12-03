Dubuque Museum of Art is seeking a $10 million state grant toward a proposed $40 million expansion.
The expansion would feature the creation of new dedicated museum space in the city block also occupied by the current museum at 701 Locust St., along with creating outdoor art and event space as part of a larger museum campus.
Museum Executive Director Gary Stoppelman said $30 million has been raised for the project since 2018, and the requested $10 million grant through the state’s Destination Iowa program would be enough to fund construction. However, the museum still would need to raise additional funds to create an endowment that would pay for the maintenance and management of the new facility.
“This would be an entirely new construction,” Stoppelman said. “The whole point is to create a campus that is built for the purpose of educating and welcoming our community.”
On Monday, Dec. 5, Dubuque City Council members will be asked to approve a letter of support for the museum’s grant application.
If the grant is awarded, construction on the expansion would begin in November 2023 and be completed by November 2026.
Dubuque Museum of Art has occupied its current location, formerly a bank building, since 1999. Stoppelman said the museum contains three gallery spaces but is unable to show a large quantity of its growing collection, which includes paintings by Iowa artist Grant Wood and Indigenous pottery.
In 2017 and 2018, the museum purchased the neighboring former KDTH building and adjoining ImOn Communications office building. Those buildings would be demolished as part of this project.
To complete the project, Stoppelman said, the museum also would need to purchase the adjacent parking lot, which is owned by Telegraph Herald parent company Woodward Communications Inc.
With the expanded space, Stoppelman said the museum would be able to provide a more comprehensive presentation of art in Dubuque.
“We want to showcase and really connect kids growing up in the community to art and artists who made history in this community,” Stoppelman said.
Part of the expansion would include a 10,000-square-foot outdoor sculpture garden, along with creating more space for local events and “community conversations,” Stoppelman said.
Much of the concept for the museum was developed last year, when the museum underwent an operational feasibility and architectural study.
However, in order for the project to move forward with its current schedule, the museum must secure the $10 million grant. Stoppelman said the museum has unsuccessfully applied for funding from the state before.
The Destination Iowa grant program devoted $100 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to support projects that improve the quality of life in the state and attract visitors. Grant applications are being accepted through the end of December or until funding runs out.
Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday announced a sixth round of Destination Iowa grant recipients totaling about $14 million, bringing the total amount of grant funding awarded to $78 million. That total includes previous awards of $12.5 million toward the construction of a permanent baseball stadium at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville and $750,000 for work at the 273-acre Prairie Creek Recreation Area along Iowa 64 in Maquoketa.
Dubuque Racing Association has applied for $7 million for its project to construct a new amphitheater on Chaplain Schmitt Island.
Stoppelman said he expects to learn by early January if the museum will be awarded the grant. If it is not, fundraising will continue to reach the $40 million goal.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald on Friday, City Council members praised the proposed project as a potential new cultural landmark for the community.
“Arts and culture are so much a part of who we are,” Mayor Brad Cavanagh said. “As part of the arts and culture scene, I think it’s incredibly important that the museum is able to do this project.”
Council Member Susan Farber said she believes the project would advance an ongoing city goal to develop the city’s “cultural corridor” downtown.
“It’s a very good and timely project,” she said. “I think it hits all of the things we want to see happen down there.”
The museum expansion isn’t the only major development poised to occur on that block.
City Council members recently voted unanimously to remove the block from a historic conservation district, a move that allows Cottingham & Butler to pursue plans to tear down Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St., and construct a company child care facility at the site.
