Dubuque Museum of Art is seeking a $10 million state grant toward a proposed $40 million expansion.

The expansion would feature the creation of new dedicated museum space in the city block also occupied by the current museum at 701 Locust St., along with creating outdoor art and event space as part of a larger museum campus.

