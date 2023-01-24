Police said one person was injured Monday in Dubuque in a two-vehicle crash in which "excessive speeding" was believed to play a role.
Brian P. Atchison, 50, of Dubuque, was injured but declined medical treatment on the scene, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 12:25 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Jackson and East 17th streets. The report states that Atchison was westbound on East 17th and stopped at a stop sign, while Michael L. Ashford, 16, of Dubuque, was northbound on Jackson and had the right of way. Ashford reported that Atchison pulled out in front of him.
"(Atchison) advised he thought he could make the intersection," the report states. "...(Atchison) advised (Ashford) had to have been speeding to cover the distance so quick."
Ashford's vehicle was pushed off the road, hitting a street sign and coming to a stop near 1795 Jackson St., the report states.
"Due to how far (Ashford) came to rest compared to the initial impact of the accident, excessive speeds is believed to be a factor in this accident," the report states.
Ashford later told police he was traveling around 40 mph in a 25-mph zone, the report states.
Ashford was cited with not having a valid driver's license, failure to provide proof of financial liability and speeding.
Atchison was cited with failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way, failure to provide proof of financial liability and not having a valid driver's license.