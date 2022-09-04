B.J. Weber

B.J. Weber founded the New York Fellowship, an interdenominational ministry providing spiritual direction, counseling and pastoral care to leaders in the business and professional communities of the New York City area. He also led chapel programs for professional and collegiate athletes. The Dubuque native died on Aug. 2 at the age of 75.

As a teenager, B.J. Weber had a reputation in Dubuque for being the town rowdy. At Iowa State, he was a leader of campus radicalism, anarchy and the anti-war movement in the late 1960s. Yet this brash and burly hometown kid, in frequent trouble with the law and founder of the Dubuque and Iowa State Rugby Clubs, ended up a Christian minister. He served in New York City for more than 40 years, influencing thousands nationwide, including Wall Street moguls, the World Series Champion New York Yankees, and the poor and homeless.

His road to a Master of Divinity at the University of Dubuque began through a dramatic conversion — on a casual visit to buy a loaf of bread, he met a Trappist monk at New Melleray Abbey who led him to faith in Christ. This turning point, at age 26, compelled him to walk away from his 1960s radical lifestyle and communist ideology, instead surrendering to a life in Christ. From 1973 to 1979, he was invited to live under the care and discipleship of the monks and nuns at the New Melleray Trappist Monastery and the Our Lady of the Mississippi Abbey near Dubuque. Those unique friendships he shared with cloistered monks and sisters were closely maintained and cherished for the next 48 years of his life.

