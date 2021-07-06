Just before daybreak on March 7, 1953, Russ Hibben drove into Waterloo, Iowa, having traveled all night through a snowstorm to meet Leona Medders for their wedding that afternoon at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
“I was making all of the plans, not knowing if he would make it,” Leona said.
Russ had been posted at the U.S. Army training center Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. He had to ask for a weekend pass in order to get back to Waterloo to marry Leona.
Permission was granted, though Russ was instructed to return with a wedding license in hand.
He did. Now, 68 years later, Russ and Leona, of Dubuque, still are going strong.
The couple, both originally from the Waterloo area, fell in love on horseback.
Leona’s father boarded horses at National Cattle Congress in Waterloo near the Cedar River. After a friend brought Russ by to ride one day, Russ bought a horse.
It wasn’t long before he met Leona, who was about 15. Russ was 18.
“I thought he was kind of cute,” Leona said.
The two hit it off and spent the next three years together.
“It was a lot of miles of horseback,” Leona said. “We rode horses every spare hour we had.”
With the Korean War brewing, Russ’s father, a World War I veteran, suggested that he join the U. S. National Guard.
Russ spent about a year in the National Guard before he was drafted into the U.S. Army. After Missouri, Russ was sent to Fort Carson in Colorado.
In Colorado Springs, Russ found a woman who rented rooms in her house to servicemen. Leona bought a train ticket and joined her husband in the house, where they lived with three other couples.
“What a crazy way to start a life,” Leona said.
Russ and Leona loved Colorado, but in late 1953, Russ was sent to Korea. Before he left, Russ drove Leona back to her mother in Waterloo.
In 1954, Leona gave birth to a son. When Russ came back from war, Gary Hibben was 4 months old.
The couple had three more children, Steve, Vicki and Bob. Gary lives in Waterloo, and Bob lives in Dubuque. Vicki, now Vicki Payne, lives in Traer, Iowa. Steve died in 1981 in a motorcycle crash.
Today, Russ and Leona have 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.
Russ worked at Rath Packing Co. in Waterloo and later FDL Foods in Dubuque, and Leona raised the children.
After his retirement from FDL Foods, Russ spent the next 15 years working part time at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home. Russ traveled all over the Midwest bringing bodies home to Dubuque. Sometimes, Leona would keep him company.
“Mom was a homemaker, and Dad was a working machine,” Bob Hibben said.
When the children were young, Leona was involved with Boy Scouts and the parent-teacher association and volunteered with the local election board.
On weekends, Russ took the boys out to hunt pheasant, Bob said. Leona made sure nothing went to waste.
“If they killed it, they ate it,” Leona said.
Every summer, Russ would take at least three weeks of vacation and the family camped, visiting national parks.
“Some of the fondest stuff I remember are those vacations in the summertime,” Bob said.
Russ enjoyed driving, and Leona thought it was important for the children to explore.
“We went where they could run,” Leona said. “With four kids, you want space for them to run.”
Leona said the family often played host.
“We always had a yard full of kids,” she said.
Russ and Leona say it is important for couples to keep busy and to make friends.
“Get together and enjoy life with friends — people who have shared interests,” Russ said. “You can’t hardly go wrong. Everyone pulls together.”