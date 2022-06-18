Strolling along on the bottom of his tank, sifting through sand, occasionally stepping on his neighbors the sea anemones, the American lobster living at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium might have faced a different fate, had he not been bright orange.
“This one was donated to us from Hy-Vee,” said Audra Roseland, an aquarist at the museum. “They got a shipment of (live) lobsters and they recognized right away that this coloration is rare, so they offered (this lobster) to us. He is a rescue lobster.”
The Telegraph Herald is regularly providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at the bright orange resident of the middle of three saltwater tanks in the facility’s National River Center.
‘THEY CAN’T SHARE A TANK’
The museum has two male American lobsters.
“We have an orange-colored one and a blue one,” Roseland said. “They are the same species, they just have a different coloration of their shells. There are different reasons for that. Sometimes, it’s because of diet, like if they’re eating a lot more plants, or a lot more protein, you will see that color come out in the shells.”
Roseland said the orange and blue colors of the museum’s lobsters are due to genetics.
One thing that visitors won’t see is the museum’s two lobsters living together.
“They can’t share a tank,” Roseland said. “They can get aggressive with each other.”
The orange lobster was donated by the grocery store in 2018. The blue lobster arrived in 2021 from a Georgia aquarium that sought a permanent home for him. The blue lobster is currently living in the museum’s basement.
“The lobsters have different personalities,” Roseland said. “(The orange lobster) is pretty laid back. He likes to sift through the sand. He is cautious but he can be very playful. (The blue lobster) is more feisty.”
PREPARING FOR A CHANGE
Roseland points to white colors appearing on the orange lobster’s joints as a sign that a change is coming. She said the orange lobster is preparing to molt.
Molting is the process by which lobsters grow out of their old shells while expanding their bodies. They then create a new shell.
“When they are juveniles, they will molt every couple of months because they are growing,” Roseland said. “When they are adults, (molting can occur) once a year or once every three years. It depends on their food resources and how fast they are growing.”
Lobsters that have steady access to food and healthy molting periods can live a long time.
“American lobsters can live up to 100 years,” Roseland said.
The availability of a chemical compound is crucial to a lobster’s molting process.
“Calcium carbonate is the main building block to build a shell,” Roseland said. “In the ocean, calcium carbonate comes from dissolving corals, dissolving mollusk shells.”
In the wild, ocean acidification, a reduction in the pH of an ocean over an extended period of time, can threaten molting.
“With ocean acidification, there is more carbon dioxide in the water,” Roseland said. “Carbon dioxide binds with calcium carbonate to create other products that aren’t what the lobsters need for molting.”
DINNER WITH A LOBSTER
At the museum, staff members provide the lobsters with calcium and iodine dietary supplements to help with molting.
The principal lobster diet is seafood.
“They eat all different kinds of fish, clams and mollusks,” Roseland said. “We feed them about three times a week. Sometimes in the winter they will eat less. We take cues from them. If we offer them food and they’re not eating, maybe they don’t need to eat as often. Also, when they are getting ready to molt they will also stop eating as much and load up on the nutrients they need to grow the new shell.”
