Manchester City Council members recently rescinded a previously approved sale of city-owned property.
The council voted, 4-0, with Council Member Dean Sherman abstaining, to rescind the sale of the property at 132 West Howard St. to Sarah and Scott Hermanson. Sherman is Sarah Hermanson’s father.
Council members then approved the sale of the property to Angela and Ryan Wicks.
The Hermansons submitted a bid of $2,500 for the property. Their intent was to remove the existing house and garage and build a new single-family dwelling. But they were unable to obtain a clear title for the property, impacting their ability to obtain financing for their planned project.
The Wicks submitted the next highest bid of $100.