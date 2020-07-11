MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa officials are reconsidering the city’s fireworks ordinance following complaints that arose following the Fourth of July weekend.
City Council members this week directed the city’s public safety committee to examine the ordinance that allows fireworks to be set off in the city during certain periods of the year.
Council Member Josh Collister said he felt that the amount of fireworks set off throughout town was excessive.
Council Member Dan Holm agreed, saying he received complaints from residents about the noise of the fireworks.
“The main issue I was hearing was that it was noisy all the time,” he said. “I noticed that the fireworks this year seemed to last a lot longer, and there were a lot of really big ones going off.”
The city’s fireworks ordinance had been changed in the not-too-distant past.
In April, council members voted to reduce the dates in the summer during which fireworks were allowed to July 1 to 7. It previously had been June 24 to July 8.
City Manager Gerald Smith said fireworks always have been a point of contention in the city among residents.
“It’s something that resurfaces every year,” he said. “The question we are facing is, how do we narrowly resolve this to everyone’s satisfaction?”
Holm said he believes the time period for fireworks should be further reduced. He proposed that no fireworks should be allowed after July 4.
“I don’t believe it makes a lot of sense to continue to shoot them off after the holiday already happened,” Holm said. “The main issue people have is that it’s noisy all the time, so maybe we should bring it down.”
While changes can be made to the ordinance, Smith said, the city faces the challenge of enforcing it during a holiday with a smaller police force.
“We can chase legislatively trying to resolve it, but this requires enforcement,” he said. “We only have so many officers.”
The ordinance will be reviewed by the city’s public safety committee, which will make recommendations if it is felt that changes need to be made. Those recommendations then would go to the City Council, which has the final say.