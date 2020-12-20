APPLE RIVER, Ill. -- One person was injured when a vehicle hit a culvert in Jo Daviess County early today.
Jorden A. Radaszewski, 23, of Apple River, was taken via private vehicle for medical treatment, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department.
The crash occurred at about 3:30 a.m. today on Broadway Road third-quarters of a mile south of Stagecoach Trail in rural Apple River. A press release states that authorities were alerted to the wreck at about 4:45 a.m. and learned that the driver, Radaszewski, walked home afterward.
The release states that Radaszewski had been northbound on Broadway when he left the roadway and crashed into a concrete culvert end.
He was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and illegal transportation of alcohol.