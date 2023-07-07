The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Laniga G. Hannon, 18, of 1499½ Jackson St., was arrested at 6:50 a.m. Thursday at her residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and false imprisonment.
  • John R. Greene, 54, of 9442 Noonan St., Lot 219, was arrested at 11:13 p.m. Wednesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault.
  • Zachariah J. Staver, 32, of Scales Mound, Ill., was arrested at 1:13 p.m. Wednesday at the Dubuque County Courthouse on a warrant charging domestic assault.