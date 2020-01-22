LANCASTER, Wis. -- The new Grant County Jail will house its first out-of-county inmates this week.
The county entered into an agreement with Scott County, Iowa, to house 10 prisoners at the facility in Lancaster at a cost of $54 per inmate per day.
Scott County officials will transport the inmates to Grant County and agreed to reimburse Grant County for any health care services that it has to provide to the minimum-security inmates, according to Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman.
He said Grant County will become the sixth out-of-county facility housing inmates from Scott County, which is home to Davenport, due to overcrowding in the jail there.
Dreckman had promised to be aggressive in finding out-of-county inmates to house in the new, 106-bed facility. Grant County's jail population typically has been in the upper 30s.
Dreckman has estimated that the county could earn as much as $250,000 in revenue annually via the practice.