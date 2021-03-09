DARLINGTON, Wis. — Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County has hired a director to oversee the county’s new emergency medical service department, according to a press release.
Shawn Phillips, a Lancaster resident, will assume his duties Tuesday, March 16. He currently works as a paramedic with EMS services at Dells-Delton, Sun Prairie and Southwest Health.
The new department will provide coverage in lieu of Rural Medical Ambulance Service, a Darlington-based volunteer organization that serves five Lafayette County townships and the city of Darlington.
Green County EMS, which contracts with Rural Medical, will provide EMS coverage until June 30, or until the new Lafayette County service is operational.