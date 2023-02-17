Mom's Christmas list goes viral
Buy Now

Sarah El Khatib (from left), Khalid El Khatib, Janet El Khatib and Iman El Khatib pose at the DeSoto House in Galena, Ill., on Wednesday. The El Khatib family was visiting Galena as part of Janet’s highly detailed “home for the holidays” schedule for the days around Christmas, which garnered national attention on the “Today” show after Khalid shared his mother’s itinerary and menu of themed dinners and snacks on Twitter.

 Stephen Gassman

A Dubuque woman whose detailed Christmas itinerary landed her in the national spotlight in December appeared on the “Today” show in New York City on Thursday morning.

Shortly before Christmas, Janet El Khatib’s son Khalid — who grew up in Dubuque and now lives in New York — shared his mother’s annual “home for the holidays” email on Twitter. The detailed list of themed dinners, snacks and events to be offered each day leading up to the holiday went viral, garnering thousands of likes.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.