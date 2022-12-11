Neighborhood Health Partners seeks to be a resource for anyone of reproductive age who needs health care services or just someone to talk to about health issues.

“A lot of people have a lot of questions, especially when it comes to sexual health, birth control, sexually transmitted infections, that maybe they’re afraid to ask their doctor,” said registered nurse Melissa Ruzanie Kilian. “That’s what we’re here for. No question is too silly or embarrassing to ask.”

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.