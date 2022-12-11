Neighborhood Health Partners seeks to be a resource for anyone of reproductive age who needs health care services or just someone to talk to about health issues.
“A lot of people have a lot of questions, especially when it comes to sexual health, birth control, sexually transmitted infections, that maybe they’re afraid to ask their doctor,” said registered nurse Melissa Ruzanie Kilian. “That’s what we’re here for. No question is too silly or embarrassing to ask.”
Neighborhood Health Partners offers reproductive health care at two clinics in southwest Wisconsin. Alongside annual physicals, services include breast exams and pap smears, pregnancy tests and prenatal counseling, and consultations and prescriptions for birth control.
While the clinic’s main demographic is women between the ages of 15 and 35, clinic executive director and nurse practitioner Tiffany Allen emphasizes the clinic aims to be inclusive of all types of people who are of reproductive age. “We see any individual age 13 to 64,” Allen said.
That inclusivity extends to patients’ financial status.
“Most of our clients have some kind of financial need,” Ruzanie Killian said.
Patients can take advantage of a sliding-scale fee option based on income, which applies to both in- and out-of-state residents since the clinic receives Title IX funding. In addition, Wisconsin residents who have an income below $3,465.45 per month qualify for free contraceptive services under the state’s Family Planning Only program. Staff at both clinics can sign residents up for the program.
Owing to the nature of the clinic’s services, privacy and discretion are priorities at Neighborhood Health Partners.
“There is an extra level of confidentiality we have here to help protect the privacy of our clients,” Ruzanie Killian said. “We’re more aware of how we reach out and contact people.”
Some patients request the clinic avoid sending paper communications to their home addresses. Others ask the clinic to text them test results instead of calling.
In some cases, it’s local teenagers or college students who don’t want their parents knowing they took an STI test. It can also be a matter of patient safety, such as when an abusive or controlling partner is involved.
Both Ruzanie Killian and Allen emphasize their clinics’ professionalism and commitment to reproductive medicine: Allen is trained in family medicine, and Neighborhood Health Partners’ second RN is certified in women’s health.
“It’s really important for people to know we’re super approachable and compassionate, and we’re just real people,” Ruzanie Killian said. “From the front desk to the nurse practitioners and everyone in between.”
Ruzanie Killian and Allen both said it helps that the employees of Neighborhood Health Partners really like their jobs.
“The best part of my job is my team,” Allen said. “They’re all really welcoming, they’re all really awesome at what they do.”
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
