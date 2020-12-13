GALENA, Ill. — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and a thick blanket of fresh snow, couples, families and groups of friends still flocked to Main Street in Galena on Saturday to enjoy the popular “living windows” displays.
More than 25 Main Street businesses participated in the annual event, sponsored by Galena Downtown Business Association. The event usually coincides with the town’s luminaria display — which was held on Saturday night — but this year the decision was made to have the living windows in the afternoon rather than the evening.
“It’s a little different this year,” said Julie Taylor, owner of Galena River Wine & Cheese. “But it’s a nice change to have it in the afternoon. We’re seeing a lot more families with children.”
At Champagne on Main, sisters Lisa and Laura Kempner were opening their doors for the first time to inside guests.
“We’ve only been using our outside patio,” said Lisa. “So we were nervous. But it’s been lovely.”
Todd and LeeAnna Boone, of Anamosa, Iowa, were enjoying a glass of wine at a corner table. Their visit was both for pleasure and a little bit of business.
“I am the executive director of the chamber (of commerce) in Anamosa,” said LeeAnna. “We’re hoping to put together something like this next year but on a smaller scale.”
Todd added, “It’s really nice to get out and see what’s happening in the area again. The windows are really neat.”
The business’s window display of live music, with Garrett Hillary singing and playing guitar, and his girlfriend, Devon Garcia, in elf attire, was a popular draw along the street.
Simply Elegant Boutique owner Robin Vaughn invited her friend Jenn Montgomery, who owns Galena Goat Yoga, Jenn’s husband, Josh, and daughter Sawyer Quick, to sit in the window with Daphne, one of the yoga studio’s resident goats.
“It’s been so much fun,” said Montgomery. “It’s a great way to support all the stores in Galena.”
Anneliese Gremer, 12, was recruited by her aunt Kristle Kamailo, who works at New Earth Animals, to put on an elf costume and sit in the window with the shop’s mixed-breed mascot, Alfie. Those who got close to the window to get a better look at Alfie were greeted by a beckoning elf to come inside the store.
“Just about everybody has come in,” Anneliese said.
When she woke up Saturday morning and saw the snow that had fallen in the early morning hours, Anneliese said, it just made her more excited to begin her window duties.
“I knew people would still come,” she said.
Megan and Matthew Bouchard, of Chicago, made plans a few weeks ago to visit Galena for their wedding anniversary. They said they checked into their room at Riverboat Suites in Galena just as the snow started to fall Friday night.
“We had no idea this was going on, but it’s been a nice bonus,” said Matthew.
“It’s like a Hallmark movie,” said Megan.
Taylor, who owns Galena River Wine & Cheese with her husband, Bryon, sat in her reindeer attire sipping a glass of wine in the window of her shop.
“It’s been so nice to see people out and about again, and everybody is wearing a mask, which is good to see, too,” she said. “You wave to people, and they wave back. You don’t see the smiles, but you know they’re there under the masks.”