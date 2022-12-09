Dianne Granger clutched a pair of red pompoms as she stood inside the Dubuque studio of Adam’s Dance Connection on Wednesday.
At her side, owner Adam Kieffer counted out the steps, pivots and poses of a short routine to the song “We Are Family.”
“Side, front, up, hold,” he intoned, as the two moved through the dance.
For Granger, a Dubuque-based Realtor, it was the last chance to practice before heading off to perform a type of show she hasn’t done in nearly 40 years.
Granger, 60, was a member of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders for about a year, starting in 1986. This Sunday, she will return to dance as part of an alumni reunion performance at the Cowboys’ National Football League matchup with the Houston Texans.
“Dance is for all ages, and it’s something that has always brought me joy,” Granger said. “Being part of (the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders) changed my life.”
Granger grew up in Slidell, La., and attended Louisiana State University, where she danced with the LSU Golden Girls. At a dance convention in Dallas, she and a friend were recruited to audition for the Dallas Cowboys squad.
Following a three-month tryout period, Granger was named to the team’s traveling squad. The group traveled with the U.S. Department of Defense to visit countries including Japan, South Korea and the Philippines.
“We had anywhere from 16 to 32 dances that we had to know at all times,” Granger recalled.
The cheerleaders also had to keep up with current events and football highlights, as well as participate in charitable events such as telethons or performances at orphanages.
“They wanted us to be informed and educated, to be a great role model,” Granger said.
After her time with the Cowboys, Granger spent years in Hollywood as a model and actress. There, she met and married her former husband, moving with him to his hometown of Dubuque. The couple, who have three children, are no longer married, but Granger said she has “found her roots” in the Dubuque community, where she has coached cheerleading, taught fitness classes and danced in her kitchen whenever possible.
Last year, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders celebrated their 60th anniversary with an alumni performance. Granger longed to participate, but an injury kept her sidelined.
However, the reunion was so popular, according to Granger, that the cheerleaders decided to host another this year. She rushed to sign up, and is one of 200 alumni who will perform alongside the current cheerleaders.
“I’m going to back-comb my hair and try to get it really big, because we were the ladies from the ’80s,” Granger said. “I really can’t wait to reconnect with the women from when I was there … and meet all the women from the ’60s and ’70s.”
Granger sought help from a local dancer to help her break down the routine for the reunion, and friends recommended Kieffer. The pair met regularly over the past two weeks to perfect the choreography, and Granger also utilized the Dubuque studio of Turnt Kidz Dance Organization to practice.
“I had no idea how hard it would be to keep up with the speed of it,” Kieffer said. “They’re definitely athletes.”
