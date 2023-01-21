DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Police said one employee died and another was apparently seriously injured when they fell about 20 feet from a scaffold Thursday at a Dyersville business.
Bruce Bockenstedt, 50, of Manchester, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dyersville Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, according to Dyersville police.
A second man, whose name police declined to release, was taken by ambulance to Mercy- One Dubuque Medical Center and later transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. The release states that there was not updated information on his condition as of Friday morning.
The accident occurred at about 8:35 a.m. Thursday at FarmTek in Dyersville.
Martina Bockenstedt, vice president of operations with FarmTek, confirmed that the two employees “fell to the ground while working.”
“When police arrived, they located two male victims that had fallen approximately 20 feet from a portable scaffold,” states the press release from Dyersville police. “Upon arrival, police assessed both of the victims and immediately began CPR on a nonbreathing patient.”
Police Chief Brent Schroeder said the fall took place “inside a building,” but declined to share more information on the circumstances of the incident, as the investigation is ongoing.
He said staff from Occupational Safety and Health Administration were at the business as of Friday morning.
Bockenstedt said the company is investigating as well.
“We here at FarmTek are committed to the safety and well-being of our team members, and this is an isolated incident,” she said. “We are currently undergoing a full investigation of the accident and have notified OSHA.”
Because the incident is under investigation, she said she could not share anything else about the accident at this time.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with both families, and we are deeply saddened by the events that occurred yesterday,” she said. “We do want to say the first responders did an amazing job with their quick action and professionalism, and we can’t thank them enough, as well as the staff of MercyOne hospital.”