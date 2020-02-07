A Holy Family Catholic Schools administrator has been placed on leave due to a “financial inquiry,” according to a notice sent to system families Friday afternoon.
Todd Wessels, principal of Holy Ghost Elementary School and the system’s family curriculum/technology director, is on leave effective immediately, the notice states. Phil Bormann, the system’s chief administrator, will serve as interim principal.
The notice states that Bormann is unable to share details about the inquiry.
“However, I assure you that these matters are unrelated to Mr. Wessels’ involvement with any student or any Holy Family employee, and the circumstances are not related to the decision earlier this school year to discontinue Holy Ghost’s K-5 programming in 2020-2021,” Bormann wrote. “Your children remain our No. 1 priority, and the school year will continue with as little disruption as possible.”