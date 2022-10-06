Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Police said a Dubuque man choked and head-butted his former girlfriend, breaking her nose.
Malik D. Ecford, 22, of 2139 Garfield Ave., was arrested at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging assault causing injury.
Court documents state that Ecford assaulted his ex-girlfriend Azalea E. Rodriguez, 20, of 71B Collins St., at her University of Dubuque residence on Monday.
Ecford choked Rodriguez, causing her to fall to the floor, documents state. Ecford then picked up Rodriguez and head-butted her, breaking her nose.
Ecford left the scene before police arrived. Rodriguez was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment.
