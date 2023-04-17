Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
An article about a Dubuque County resident being announced as the winner of a $40 million jackpot from a lottery ticket was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website from April 10 to Sunday:
1.) Dubuque County resident announced as winner of $40 million lottery jackpot
2.) Police: Man shot at group fleeing large disturbance Sunday in Dubuque
3.) Ask the TH: What’s under construction in Asbury Plaza?
4.) Biz Buzz: Food, grocery options coming to Holy Cross space; Dubuque gym gets new owners; Dubuque wellness center marks 5 years
5.) Developer plans 30 apartments in historic downtown structure
6.) 3 bands to perform at summer kickoff concert at Dubuque casino
7.) Authorities: Intoxicated driver led officers on 100 mph chase in and around Dubuque
8.) Lack of grocery options limits North End, Point residents
9.) Bear back? Sherrill resident captures black bear on camera
10.) A.Y. McDonald to construct brass foundry in Dickeyville
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.