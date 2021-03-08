DARLINGTON, Wis. — Authorities said a man was arrested for his third offense of driving while intoxicated after a rollover crash early Friday west of Darlington.
Adam D. Kelm, 40, of Janesville, was arrested on charges of third-offense operating while intoxicated, failure to maintain control of his vehicle and failure to notify police of a crash, according to a press release issued Sunday by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash was reported at about 1 a.m. Friday on Wisconsin 81 west of Darlington. The release states that Kelm was driving on the highway when he lost control of his vehicle, which entered the ditch and rolled “several times.” It had to be towed from the scene.