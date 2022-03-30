A Dubuque man has been sentenced to 30 days in jail on two charges, one of which stems from an assault that dislocated a woman’s shoulder.
Jerry C. Russell Jr., 37, was recently given the sentence in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to unrelated charges of assault causing bodily injury and possession of cocaine.
Russell will receive credit for 30 days already served. He also must complete substance abuse treatment and appear for a compliance review on July 21.
Court documents state that police found Sarah E. Miller, 36, lying on her back in a parking lot in the area of Third and Locust streets on Oct. 3.
Miller reported that she was leaving the bathroom at the Green Room Bar, 285 Main St., and the next thing she remembered was waking up in the parking lot.
In addition to being knocked unconscious, Miller had a swollen left cheek and pain in her right shoulder. Documents state that she was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, where staff found her shoulder to be dislocated.
Shyanna M. Hayes, 23, was with Miller when the assault occurred and told officers that pair met Russell in the parking lot. They approached Russell to “talk through a disagreement,” documents state, during which Russell pushed Miller and “clocked her.”
Police conducted a traffic stop on Russell on Jan. 27 and arrested him on a warrant related to the assault, documents state. An officer saw a plastic wrapper containing a white, powdery substance in the vehicle, which was found to be 2.28 grams of cocaine.