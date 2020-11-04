CUBA CITY, Wis. -- Voters on Tuesday supported Wisconsin Rep. Travis Tranel's bid for a sixth term.
The 35-year-old Republican dairy farmer from Cuba City received 16,663 votes to best Democratic challenger Shaun Murphy-Lopez, a transportation planner from Yuba who also sits on the Richland County Board of Supervisors, for the 49th District seat. Murphy-Lopez received 11,370 votes, or 41%.
The district consists of Grant County and sections of Richland and Lafayette counties, and Tranel has held the seat since 2011.