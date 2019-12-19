SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Movement-themed story time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Enjoy a variety of themed story times. For ages 3-6.
Movement-themed story time, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Enjoy a variety of themed story times. For ages 3-6.
Toy-themed story time, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Enjoy a variety of themed story times. For ages 3-6.
Imagination Center, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Explore and create at three arts and crafts creation stations. For kindergarten and older.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 1 p.m. Kitchen bingo; 1 p.m. line dancing.
Friday
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 10:30-11:30 blood pressure screening by Paramount Ambulance; 11:30 lunch.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Asbury (Iowa) Eagles Club After Work Party, 5 p.m., Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road. Appetizers and drink specials.
Open Gym Play — Family Open Basketball, 6:30-9 p.m., Roosevelt Middle School, 2001 Radford Road. Sponsored by the Leisure Services Department.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Blu Flame, 6 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Jazz and Blues Jam, featuring Round Midnight, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Friday
A Pirate Over 50, 5 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Theresa Rosetta, 7 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques & Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
HTM (Hoffmann, Troy, Marceau), 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
“The Nutcracker Ballet,” 7:30 p.m., The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
Johnnie Walker, 8 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., The Dungeon, 302 Locust St.
Searchlight Soul, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
A Christmas Cabaret Extravaganza, featuring Maddie and Connor Ripperger, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Suggested donation $5.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Page Turners Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Copies of the book will be available at the Asbury branch, but can be sent to other branches. December title: Trevor Noah’s “Born a Crime.”
DESTINATIONS
Friday
Friday Nights in Downtown Platteville (Wis.), 4 p.m., Main Street. Businesses will stay open late, luminaries, roasted chestnuts, carolers, children’s activities and carriage rides around town.
LIFESTYLE
Friday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St., enter main door, turn right to Living Faith Center. Weigh-in available between 7:45-8:45, meeting follows at 9. Call 563-542-0782.
Friday Meditation,11:15 a.m., Loras College, 1450 Alta Vista St., ACC Interfaith Prayer Space.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
Eagles Auxiliary 568, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Friday
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
MercyOne Community Blood Drive, noon, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. The St. Francis Auditorium at the hospital. Details: Sue Schmitt, 563-589-8792.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
International Travel Club — Dubuque Area, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. Building a travelers network and community in Dubuque area. Open group, no membership fees. Food and drinks provided. Details: facebook.com/InternationalTravelClubDubuqueArea.
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Xavier Bingo, 6 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. SE. Doors open at 6, bingo begins at 7. There are two progressive Jackpots that pay out a maximum of $500.