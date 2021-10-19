KEY WEST, Iowa — Jack and Gayle Hancock have a motto: PWP.
The initials stand for “pray,” “work” and “play.” That’s how the Dubuque and Key West couple has spent the last 60 years of marriage — an anniversary milestone they reached Thursday.
The first iteration of their relationship started in 1958 at the bowling alley. In 1961, the relationship was relaunched. They haven’t faltered since.
“To be honest with you, I liked her from high school days, but I didn’t get too involved,” Jack said. “I thought I’d wait.”
He would walk by her house on the way to school. Both went to St. Columbkille High School, though Jack graduated from Dubuque Senior High School.
They would see one another while at Dubuque Bowling Lanes and Creslanes in Dubuque. Around the time both finished school, they started dating.
It was casual, and they were young. They broke up.
After a year of dating other people and considering one another friends, Jack decided to try again.
“It was a New Year’s Eve, and I thought, ‘Well, I’ll call her back up,’” Jack said.
Then Gayle Hamel, she didn’t have any plans that night, so she decided to celebrate the new year with Jack.
By April, they were engaged.
“So, that worked out,” Jack said.
They were married on Oct. 14, 1961, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Gayle’s sister and best friend, Margarite Robinson, served as maid of honor.
The reception was held at Happy’s Place, a bar and live music venue owned by Jack’s parents, Freeman and Doris Hancock. “Happy” was his father’s nickname.
Happy’s would become an even larger part of their life. They bought the business in 1962.
In 1963, Jack was drafted and sent overseas. He spent 18 months in Europe.
“It was a bummer, but we got through it,” Gayle said.
When Jack came back, they would both tend bar at Happy’s. They had country and western music three days a week.
“We had the best clientele,” Gayle said. “Just the best people.”
In the late 1960s, the Hancocks welcomed two children, John Hancock and Jennifer Duffy. Bowling remained a part of the family’s life. Everyone had their own ball.
Every morning while he was eating breakfast before school, John remembers seeing Jack give Gayle a kiss.
The children competed in sporting events, and the family went on vacations every summer.
They lived above Happy’s. Jack and Gayle often were working, but they were always close by, John said.
At dinnertime, John and Jennifer would eat with Gayle. Then, she would go down to mind the business, and Jack would come up to eat his meal at the table with the children, John said.
Jack and Gayle organized trips around the country, taking people to Las Vegas, sporting events and cruises. Once, they took 180 people to Tampa for a bowling tournament.
The legalization of dog racing and gambling in Iowa shook up the tavern industry. Happy’s needed more than just music to attract customers.
So, Gayle started serving food and business picked back up.
“I know one thing: I married a good cook,” Jack said. “People always want me to go out to eat, but I always say I can’t go out to eat and have better food than what I’ve got at home.”
In 1988, they sold Happy’s to nephew Mark Hancock, who ran the business for 25 years.
Gayle and Jack continued to work at the business, but they moved to Key West, where they built a home.
They had been longtime members of St. Columbkille, but with the move, they decided to find a closer church. They have been members of St. Joseph Key West Catholic Church for many years. Jack volunteered at Mount Olivet Cemetery across the road, helping to care for the baby graves.
The couple also often volunteered with the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, which Jack’s twin sister, Janice Hancock, belonged to.
Jack and Gayle are big fans of the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Braves, dating back to the latter team’s years in Milwaukee.
“Mom and Dad are avid sports fans,” John said.
They enjoy going to games, and in their Key West home, they set up a Packers-themed garage with a green-and-yellow floor and a table, chairs and a bench bearing Packers colors and logos.
Today, Jack and Gayle have four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Jack said he and Gayle care for one another in sickness and in health.
“The main thing is respect and love,” Gayle said.