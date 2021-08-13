DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Thousands of people turned out to a free country concert held Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams.
Country artists Maddie & Tae, Ingrid Andress and Shy Carter performed on the baseball field at Dyersville’s Commercial Club Park.
At Wednesday night’s concert, attendees danced to the beat of the music while talking with family and friends. People stood shoulder-to-shoulder to watch the performers in the area close to the stage.
“We are country fans through and through,” said Juliann Balistreri, of Greeley, Iowa, who attended the event.
Balistreri was joined by friends Heather Laubenthal and Brenda Helmrich, both of Ryan, Iowa. The women said Shy Carter — whose songs include “Beer with my Friends” and “Boom in the Boondocks” — started the night off well by interacting with the crowd.
“He was walking around on the ground with people,” Helmrich said. “He gladly took pictures with people.”
Laubenthal said she also enjoyed Ingrid Andress’ performance. During her performance, Andress introduced each song and talked about the emotions behind the lyrics.
Still, Maddie & Tae — who took the stage after 10 p.m. — was the main attraction for the three women.
Nine-year-olds Tenley Ostwinkle, of Dyersville; Ruby Wolfe, of Worthington, Iowa; and Adalyn White, of Earlville, Iowa, were up past their bedtimes to dance to the music.
“I like hanging out with my best friends,” Tenley said, putting arms around Ruby and Adalyn.
The girls are fans of Maddie & Tae and said their favorite song by the duo is “Girl In A Country Song” — which they performed on Wednesday, along with other tracks in their discography such as “Right Here, Right Now” and “Mood Ring.”
Paula Wolfe, Ruby’s aunt, said getting ready for the concert was a highlight of the night for her and the girls.
“I made sure I was wearing my boots so I could match Ruby,” she said.
Tom “T-Bone” Goerdt and Margene Shullaw both grew up in houses near the Commercial Club ball field. Now living in Asbury and Dubuque respectively, Goerdt and Shullaw came back to their hometown for the concert.
Alex Goerdt, of Peosta, introduced the two on Wednesday. He texted Goerdt, his uncle, and his longtime friend Shullaw to “Meet at the pitcher’s mound.”
“If you meet at the pitcher’s mound,” Shullaw said, laughing.
“They will come,” Tom and Alex Goerdt said, referencing the famous line from the “Field of Dreams” movie.
Molly Ruden and Madison Swartzentruber, of Iowa City, were right up front for the performances.
“It was like a large party,” Ruden said after the concert. “I wish it kept going.”
Dyersville residents Tim English and Rev. Dennis Quint enjoyed the live music while sitting in lawn chairs on the field.
“This is a great event for Dyersville and the whole state,” English said.
Megan Pins, of Dubuque, said all of the performers put on a good show and that it was nice to attend concerts again after the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to many in-person events.
“It’s good to be back to normal,” Pins said.
Concert attendees Bev and Doug Hemminger, of Omaha, Neb., said that though they would not be attending the MLB game Thursday, they came to town for the other festivities and were enjoying Dyersville.
“I was born and raised in Iowa,” Bev Hemminger said. “This is where my heart lives.”
Doug Hemminger said it was nice to be part of the activities related to the Field of Dreams movie and MLB game.
“I think for any baseball fan, the movie hits you in the heart,” he said.
Over cold beer, the couple made friends with David Richardson, who traveled from southern California for the Field of Dreams experience.
Richardson planned to attend the game and said that for him, sports means more than entertainment.
“There’s the whole sense of other teaching moments,” he said. “Sports teaches responsibility of showing up on time and other values that are so important.”