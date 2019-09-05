In 1986, Louie Psihoyos' relationship with food was forever altered.
After paying a visit to a slaughterhouse, the Dubuque native and documentary filmmaker told the Telegraph Herald that he could no longer eat anything that walked.
"I didn't want any part of that," said Psihoyos, known for his 2009 Academy Award-winning documentary, "The Cove," as well as 2015's "Racing Extinction."
Instead, he swapped his beef and pork consumption for fish. But that, too, came with complications. While filming "The Cove," he discovered he was suffering from mercury poisoning.
"And not just a little, but a lot," Psihoyos said.
Later, during a visit to Los Angeles for an award ceremony, he bumped into a woman who described herself as vegan. It proved a pivotal moment for Psihoyos.
"I asked her what she ate if she didn't eat meat or any kind of animal product," he said. "She responded, 'Everything else.' I didn't become vegan immediately. But that set me on a path."
For nearly a decade, that path has led Psihoyos to embracing a diet that relies on plants as his primary food source, including protein -- something a number of studies suggest is a boon to health, significantly lowering the risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity and cancer.
It also adds to the sustainability of the environment, Psihoyos said.
"What we eat and the production of animal food is the largest cause of freshwater pollution. It's the largest cause of air pollution and animal extinction."
The whole food, plant-based diet is at the heart of Psihoyos' latest project, "The Game Changers," which aims to debunk the idea that animal products are a dietary necessity and offer a new spin on the marketing notion that "real men eat meat."
The documentary will have a one-night-only premiere on Monday, Sept. 16, in 1,000 theaters worldwide. A local showing will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Phoenix Theaters Kennedy Mall. It will later be available on streaming services.
"I have an organization called the Oceanic Preservation Society, so with films like 'The Cove' and 'Racing Extinction,' my mind is always on ways people can take action and be a part of a solution," Psihoyos said. "With 'The Game Changers,' some of the biggest issues going on in the world come down to something as simple as changing what's on your plate. And the best way to do that is through a whole food, plant-based diet.
"It sounds like a crazy idea. I'm from Dubuque, and I grew up eating meat. But when you look at the Blue Zones (areas throughout the world where people live the longest), 95 percent of those subscribe to plant-based eating. So, why aren't we all doing this?"
Athletic advocates
The film is steeped in a focus for a healthier mindset, particularly when it comes to the performance of professional athletes.
"The Game Changers" closely follows retired MMA fighter-turned-elite military trainer and Ultimate Fighting Champion James Wilks. Faced with a career-stalling injury, he turns to veganism, embarking upon a worldwide quest to learn about the role of nutrition in speeding up recovery time, decreasing inflammation and increasing energy.
He is joined by elite athletes including Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, top-ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic and nine-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul.
Executive produced by James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan, it also includes testimony from record-holding strongman Patrik Baboumian, cyclist and Olympic medalist Dotsie Bausch and Australian conservationalist Damien Mander.
"We went to some of the best and the brightest minds in the world for this documentary," Psihoyos said. "We didn't just cherry pick doctors who agreed with us. These are some of the leading scientists at the top of their fields that have done incredible research in this area."
A highlight from the film is the excavation of a Roman gladiator. Analysis determined that the gladiators, regarded for their strength and endurance, were primarily vegetarian.
"It gave them the nickname, 'The Barley Men,'" Psihoyos said.
More recent accounts from the film look at teams such as the Tennessee Titans. In 2018, after linebacker Derrick Morgan converted to a plant-based diet, 14 of his teammates joined him. The team credited the shift in helping them make the playoffs.
"As Americans, we identify with football," Psihoyos said. "So that's a powerful example."
Changing the game while the iron is hot
The timing of the film's release is impeccable, syncing up with a growing interest in plant-based eating, as well as criticism drawn from environmentalists for the beef industry's alleged role in various global crisis.
But the tide might be turning.
According to reports, global sales of meat substitutes reached $19.5 billion in 2018. U.S. sales are expected to reach $2.5 billion by 2023. This has prompted fast-food heavy hitters such as Burger King to roll out plant-based patties such as the Impossible Whopper. Subway also has announced plans to test the Beyond Meatball Marinara, while KFC began testing Beyond Fried Chicken in August.
Furthermore, a 2015 study by the American Journal of Health Promotion found that plant-based diets can boost physical and emotional well-being, as well as productivity.
Psihoyos admitted that people might remain skeptical about the concept and the film. Still, he believes that even agricultural communities like those found in the tri-states will see audiences leaving theaters enlightened, entertained and craving a new kind of nourishment.
"Anyone who has seen 'The Cove' or 'Racing Extinction' will tell you that we make entertaining documentaries," he said. "They're not dry. They're not boring. And the data speaks for itself."
There's just one caveat: After you see if, be prepared to go plant-based, Psihoyos said.
"It's not just a win for animals and for the environment, but for human beings," he said. "The human body is something that wants to heal. It wants to be healthy. And this is one film working toward people having the ability to live longer, healthier and more fulfilling lives."