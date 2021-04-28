The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Sairah E. Ruh, 18, of 480 College St., was arrested at 4:39 a.m. in the area of East 28th and White streets on charges of possession of methamphetamine, of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia, as well as a Jo Daviess County, Ill., warrant charging failure to appear in court.
- Jessie A. Becker, 30, of 518 Rhomberg Ave., No. 1, was arrested at 1:01 p.m. Monday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on a warrant charging assault with injury, assault on persons in certain occupations and first-degree harassment. Court documents state that Becker assaulted Brett W. Friedman, 33, a MercyOne security guard, on April 20 at the hospital.
- Walmart, 4200 Dodge St., reported the theft of items worth $1,655 between March 12 and Sunday.
- Michael E. Myles, 41, no permanent address, reported a fraud case resulting in the theft of $752 between March 15 and Sunday in the 700 block of Iowa Street.
- Menards, 5300 Westside Drive, reported the theft of tools and other items worth $2,387 at about 2:15 p.m. Thursday.
- Diamond N. Allen-Shepherd, 24, of 2263 White St., No. 1, reported the theft of a cellphone worth $1,000 at about 9:05 a.m. Thursday from the 700 block of Iowa Street.
- Peter J. Bellaver, 78, of 2305 Pasadena Drive, No. 65, reported a burglary resulting in the theft of two bicycles with a total value of $800 between 10 p.m. April 20 and 7 p.m. Wednesday from his residence.